N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|6
|5
|6
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McKinney rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lobaton c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stock p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Abbott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|100
|002
|—
|3
|New York
|021
|210
|00x
|—
|6
E_Villar 2 (6). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (6). HR_Rizzo (9), Ortega (2), Do.Smith (6), Pillar (5). SB_Villar (8).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stock L,0-1
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Abbott
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Nance
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Reid-Foley W,2-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dr.Smith
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Díaz S,14-15
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Stock (Do.Smith), Castro (Ortega). WP_Stock, Castro.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:01. A_23,545 (41,922).
