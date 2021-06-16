N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 3 3 Totals 28 6 5 6 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b-2b 4 1 1 1 Lindor ss 3 0 0 1 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 2 Happ cf 4 0 0 0 Williams cf 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 2 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Ortega rf 3 1 1 2 McKinney rf 2 1 0 0 Sogard 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf-lf 4 2 2 2 Lobaton c 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 3 1 0 0 Alcántara ph 1 0 1 0 Nido c 4 1 1 0 Stock p 2 0 0 0 deGrom p 1 0 1 1 Abbott p 0 0 0 0 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0 Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0

Chicago 000 100 002 — 3 New York 021 210 00x — 6

E_Villar 2 (6). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (6). HR_Rizzo (9), Ortega (2), Do.Smith (6), Pillar (5). SB_Villar (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Stock L,0-1 4 4 5 5 6 3 Abbott 2 1 1 1 0 1 Nance 2 0 0 0 0 0

New York deGrom 3 0 0 0 0 8 Reid-Foley W,2-0 2 1 1 1 2 0 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2 May 1 0 0 0 0 3 Dr.Smith 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Díaz S,14-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Stock (Do.Smith), Castro (Ortega). WP_Stock, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:01. A_23,545 (41,922).

