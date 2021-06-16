Trending:
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 10:26 pm
Chicago New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 3 3 Totals 28 6 5 6
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b-2b 4 1 1 1 Lindor ss 3 0 0 1
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 2
Happ cf 4 0 0 0 Williams cf 0 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 2 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Ortega rf 3 1 1 2 McKinney rf 2 1 0 0
Sogard 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf-lf 4 2 2 2
Lobaton c 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 3 1 0 0
Alcántara ph 1 0 1 0 Nido c 4 1 1 0
Stock p 2 0 0 0 deGrom p 1 0 1 1
Abbott p 0 0 0 0 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0
Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Nance p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Chicago 000 100 002 3
New York 021 210 00x 6

E_Villar 2 (6). DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (6). HR_Rizzo (9), Ortega (2), Do.Smith (6), Pillar (5). SB_Villar (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Stock L,0-1 4 4 5 5 6 3
Abbott 2 1 1 1 0 1
Nance 2 0 0 0 0 0
New York
deGrom 3 0 0 0 0 8
Reid-Foley W,2-0 2 1 1 1 2 0
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2
May 1 0 0 0 0 3
Dr.Smith 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Díaz S,14-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Stock (Do.Smith), Castro (Ortega). WP_Stock, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:01. A_23,545 (41,922).

