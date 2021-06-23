N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|6
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adrianza rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Wright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oswalt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smyly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|021
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|230
|000
|11x
|—
|7
E_Albies (3). DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 9. 2B_Riley 2 (12), Conforto (6), Guillorme (1), McCann (8). HR_Inciarte (2), Lindor (8). SB_Swanson (3). S_Oswalt (1).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright L,0-1
|2
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Tomlin
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Matzek
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Castro
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oswalt W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Díaz S,16-17
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Matzek pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Wright, Oswalt.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:42. A_15,645 (41,922).
