N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 7 13 6 Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 5 1 3 1 Freeman 1b 4 0 4 0 Lindor ss 4 2 2 3 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 2 2 0 Almonte lf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1 Adrianza rf 2 1 1 1 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 2 1 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 4 1 1 2 Guillorme 3b 3 2 2 0 Wright p 1 0 0 0 Megill p 2 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Oswalt p 0 0 0 0 Smyly ph 1 0 0 0 McKinney lf 1 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 021 000 — 3 New York 230 000 11x — 7

E_Albies (3). DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 9. 2B_Riley 2 (12), Conforto (6), Guillorme (1), McCann (8). HR_Inciarte (2), Lindor (8). SB_Swanson (3). S_Oswalt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright L,0-1 2 4 5 5 3 1 Tomlin 2 2 0 0 0 2 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 2 Matzek 1 2 1 1 0 1 Martin 1 2 0 0 0 1 Greene 1 2 1 1 1 2

New York Megill 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 4 Castro 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Oswalt W,1-0 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 Díaz S,16-17 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Matzek pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Wright, Oswalt.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:42. A_15,645 (41,922).

