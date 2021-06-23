Trending:
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 11:12 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 7 13 6
Swanson ss 5 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 5 1 3 1
Freeman 1b 4 0 4 0 Lindor ss 4 2 2 3
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 2 2 0
Almonte lf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1
Adrianza rf 2 1 1 1 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 2 1
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Pillar cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 4 1 1 2 Guillorme 3b 3 2 2 0
Wright p 1 0 0 0 Megill p 2 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 Oswalt p 0 0 0 0
Smyly ph 1 0 0 0 McKinney lf 1 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0
K.Smith c 1 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 021 000 3
New York 230 000 11x 7

E_Albies (3). DP_Atlanta 2, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 9. 2B_Riley 2 (12), Conforto (6), Guillorme (1), McCann (8). HR_Inciarte (2), Lindor (8). SB_Swanson (3). S_Oswalt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright L,0-1 2 4 5 5 3 1
Tomlin 2 2 0 0 0 2
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 2
Matzek 1 2 1 1 0 1
Martin 1 2 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 2 1 1 1 2
New York
Megill 4 1-3 3 2 2 2 4
Castro 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Oswalt W,1-0 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 2
Díaz S,16-17 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Matzek pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Wright, Oswalt.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:42. A_15,645 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

