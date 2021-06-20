N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|
|Romo p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
TP_Oakland 0, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 6, New York 3. 2B_Sánchez 2 (9), LeMahieu (10). 3B_M.Chapman (3). HR_Olson (20).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,6-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|11
|Romo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Loaisiga W,7-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Luetge H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Chapman S,16-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:01. A_27,807 (47,309).
