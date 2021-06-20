On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 27 2 3 2
Romo p-p 0 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0
Canha lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Judge cf-rf 3 1 0 0
M.Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 2 2
Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 0 0 0
Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wade cf 0 0 0 0
Murphy dh-c 3 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier rf-lf 2 1 0 0
Garcia c 2 0 1 0
Moreland ph 1 0 0 0
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0
Oakland 100 000 000 1
New York 000 002 00x 2

TP_Oakland 0, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 6, New York 3. 2B_Sánchez 2 (9), LeMahieu (10). 3B_M.Chapman (3). HR_Olson (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea L,6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 11
Romo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Montgomery 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6
Loaisiga W,7-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Luetge H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
A.Chapman S,16-18 1 0 0 0 2 0

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:01. A_27,807 (47,309).

