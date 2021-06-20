N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Oakland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 27 2 3 2 Romo p-p 0 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Canha lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Judge cf-rf 3 1 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 2 2 Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 Kemp ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wade cf 0 0 0 0 Murphy dh-c 3 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier rf-lf 2 1 0 0 Garcia c 2 0 1 0 Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0

Oakland 100 000 000 — 1 New York 000 002 00x — 2

TP_Oakland 0, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 6, New York 3. 2B_Sánchez 2 (9), LeMahieu (10). 3B_M.Chapman (3). HR_Olson (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea L,6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 11 Romo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Montgomery 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 Loaisiga W,7-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Luetge H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 A.Chapman S,16-18 1 0 0 0 2 0

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:01. A_27,807 (47,309).

