N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|3
|12
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Wade lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|a-Sánchez ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|c-Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Biggio rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Adams c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|New York
|100
|000
|200_3
|4
|1
|Toronto
|100
|010
|000_2
|6
|2
a-homered for Higashioka in the 7th. b-grounded out for McGuire in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Panik in the 9th.
E_Torres (10), Panik 2 (4). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernández (7). HR_Sánchez (10), off Stripling; Semien (16), off Cole; Biggio (6), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton (33), Sánchez 2 (22), Semien (38), Biggio (14). SF_Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Andújar); Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr.). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 8-3
|8
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|104
|2.31
|Chapman, S, 14-16
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.78
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 2-4
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|9
|101
|4.64
|Dolis
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5.14
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.38
|Murphy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Dolis pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:01. A_7,271 (21,050).
