N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 4 3 3 12 LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .262 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Stanton dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Andújar lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264 Wade lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .192 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .190 a-Sánchez ph-c 2 1 1 2 0 0 .228 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .215

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 1 5 Semien 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .289 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .343 Hernández lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .298 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260 Panik 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267 c-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Biggio rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .229 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204 b-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Adams c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111

New York 100 000 200_3 4 1 Toronto 100 010 000_2 6 2

a-homered for Higashioka in the 7th. b-grounded out for McGuire in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Panik in the 9th.

E_Torres (10), Panik 2 (4). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernández (7). HR_Sánchez (10), off Stripling; Semien (16), off Cole; Biggio (6), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton (33), Sánchez 2 (22), Semien (38), Biggio (14). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Andújar); Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr.). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Urshela. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Odor, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 8-3 8 4 2 2 1 4 104 2.31 Chapman, S, 14-16 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 1.78

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, L, 2-4 6 2-3 3 3 2 2 9 101 4.64 Dolis 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 5.14 Thornton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.38 Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Dolis pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:01. A_7,271 (21,050).

