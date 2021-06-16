Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 10:25 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 33 2 6 2
LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 1
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 3 0 1 1 Hernández lf 4 0 2 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0
Andújar lf 4 1 1 0 Panik 3b 3 0 0 0
Wade lf 0 0 0 0 Espinal ph 1 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Biggio rf 2 1 1 1
Sánchez ph-c 2 1 1 2 McGuire c 2 0 0 0
Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0
Adams c 0 0 0 0
New York 100 000 200 3
Toronto 100 010 000 2

E_Torres (10), Panik 2 (4). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernández (7). HR_Sánchez (10), Semien (16), Biggio (6). SF_Stanton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,8-3 8 4 2 2 1 4
Chapman S,14-16 1 2 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stripling L,2-4 6 2-3 3 3 2 2 9
Dolis 0 0 0 0 1 0
Thornton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 1

Dolis pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:01. A_7,271 (21,050).

