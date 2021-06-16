N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adams c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|Toronto
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Torres (10), Panik 2 (4). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernández (7). HR_Sánchez (10), Semien (16), Biggio (6). SF_Stanton (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,8-3
|8
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Chapman S,14-16
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling L,2-4
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|9
|Dolis
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Murphy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Dolis pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:01. A_7,271 (21,050).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments