N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 33 2 6 2 LeMahieu 1b 3 1 0 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 1 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 1 1 Hernández lf 4 0 2 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Andújar lf 4 1 1 0 Panik 3b 3 0 0 0 Wade lf 0 0 0 0 Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Biggio rf 2 1 1 1 Sánchez ph-c 2 1 1 2 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 0 0 0 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Adams c 0 0 0 0

New York 100 000 200 — 3 Toronto 100 010 000 — 2

E_Torres (10), Panik 2 (4). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernández (7). HR_Sánchez (10), Semien (16), Biggio (6). SF_Stanton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W,8-3 8 4 2 2 1 4 Chapman S,14-16 1 2 0 0 0 1

Toronto Stripling L,2-4 6 2-3 3 3 2 2 9 Dolis 0 0 0 0 1 0 Thornton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 1

Dolis pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:01. A_7,271 (21,050).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.