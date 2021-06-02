N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 5 10 Arozarena dh 4 0 0 0 1 4 .254 Díaz 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .244 a-Choi ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .304 Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Brosseau 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .183 b-Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Margot rf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .242 Mejía c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Wendle 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .287 Walls ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .222 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 c-Zunino ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207 1-Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 6 14 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Stanton dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Judge cf-rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .290 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .261 Torres ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .266 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .196 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .205 Andújar lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Frazier rf-lf 2 0 1 2 2 1 .190

Tampa Bay 000 110 100_3 6 0 New York 200 200 00x_4 9 2

a-singled for Díaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th. c-walked for Phillips in the 9th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Odor (5), Montgomery (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, New York 9. 2B_Brosseau (6), Sánchez (5), Torres (7), Urshela (9). HR_Urshela (6), off McClanahan. RBIs_Margot (31), Díaz (16), Choi (11), Urshela 2 (26), Frazier 2 (11). SB_Walls (1), Wendle (4). CS_Arozarena (2). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Meadows 2); New York 5 (LeMahieu, Judge 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 11; New York 2 for 9.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, L, 2-1 3 1-3 5 4 4 2 6 79 4.11 Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.16 McHugh 2 2 0 0 1 5 56 3.44 Springs 2 1 0 0 2 2 29 3.16

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 3-1 6 1-3 5 3 1 2 6 99 3.92 Loaisiga, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.20 Green, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.93 Chapman, S, 12-13 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 0.41

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 3-2, Loaisiga 2-1. WP_McHugh.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:38. A_13,824 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.