N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|10
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.254
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|b-Lowe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Walls ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|c-Zunino ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|1-Kiermaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|6
|14
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.261
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Frazier rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.190
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|100_3
|6
|0
|New York
|200
|200
|00x_4
|9
|2
a-singled for Díaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th. c-walked for Phillips in the 9th.
1-ran for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Odor (5), Montgomery (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, New York 9. 2B_Brosseau (6), Sánchez (5), Torres (7), Urshela (9). HR_Urshela (6), off McClanahan. RBIs_Margot (31), Díaz (16), Choi (11), Urshela 2 (26), Frazier 2 (11). SB_Walls (1), Wendle (4). CS_Arozarena (2). SF_Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Meadows 2); New York 5 (LeMahieu, Judge 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 11; New York 2 for 9.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 2-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|79
|4.11
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.16
|McHugh
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|56
|3.44
|Springs
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|3.16
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 3-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|1
|2
|6
|99
|3.92
|Loaisiga, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.20
|Green, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.93
|Chapman, S, 12-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|0.41
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 3-2, Loaisiga 2-1. WP_McHugh.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:38. A_13,824 (47,309).
