N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|6
|4
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ss-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frazier rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Tampa Bay
|200
|010
|000
|00
|—
|3
|New York
|002
|100
|000
|02
|—
|5
E_LeMahieu (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 10. 2B_Sánchez (4). HR_Meadows (13), Kiermaier (1), Andújar (2), Frazier (5). SB_Meadows (2), Gardner (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kittredge L,5-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Loaisiga
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Glasnow, Green.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:45. A_12,537 (47,309).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments