N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:13 pm
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 3 3 Totals 38 5 6 4
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 0 LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 1 0
Arozarena lf 5 0 0 0 Odor 2b 5 0 1 0
Walls ss 0 0 0 0 Judge dh 2 0 0 1
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela ss-3b 5 0 1 0
Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Meadows dh 3 1 1 2 Stanton ph 1 0 0 0
Díaz 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0
Wendle ss-3b 5 0 0 0 Torres ph-ss 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 Sánchez c 5 1 1 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Andújar lf 5 1 1 1
Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
Frazier rf 3 2 1 2
Tampa Bay 200 010 000 00 3
New York 002 100 000 02 5

E_LeMahieu (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 10. 2B_Sánchez (4). HR_Meadows (13), Kiermaier (1), Andújar (2), Frazier (5). SB_Meadows (2), Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 7 4 3 3 2 8
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 1 1
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kittredge L,5-1 1 2-3 1 2 1 2 2
New York
Germán 5 3 3 3 0 5
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Loaisiga 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Green 1 0 0 0 2 2
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cessa W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Glasnow, Green.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:45. A_12,537 (47,309).

