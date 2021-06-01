N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 3 3 Totals 38 5 6 4 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 0 LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 5 0 0 0 Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 Walls ss 0 0 0 0 Judge dh 2 0 0 1 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela ss-3b 5 0 1 0 Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 1 1 2 Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Wade ss 0 0 0 0 Wendle ss-3b 5 0 0 0 Torres ph-ss 0 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 Sánchez c 5 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Andújar lf 5 1 1 1 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier rf 3 2 1 2

Tampa Bay 200 010 000 00 — 3 New York 002 100 000 02 — 5

E_LeMahieu (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, New York 10. 2B_Sánchez (4). HR_Meadows (13), Kiermaier (1), Andújar (2), Frazier (5). SB_Meadows (2), Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Glasnow 7 4 3 3 2 8 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 1 1 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 2 0 Kittredge L,5-1 1 2-3 1 2 1 2 2

New York Germán 5 3 3 3 0 5 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Loaisiga 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Green 1 0 0 0 2 2 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cessa W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Glasnow, Green.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:45. A_12,537 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.