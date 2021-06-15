Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 10:54 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 5 6 7
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .265
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .283
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .259
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .266
Sánchez c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .225
Andújar lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .264
1-Wade pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Gittens 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .059
Gardner cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .220
a-Frazier ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .188
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 4 6 6
Semien ss 3 2 1 0 2 1 .290
Bichette dh 4 1 2 3 1 0 .284
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .345
Hernández rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .294
Grichuk cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Panik 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .276
2-Biggio pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Adams c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .111
Espinal 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .273
New York 010 101 210_6 9 0
Toronto 101 300 000_5 9 1

a-doubled for Gardner in the 8th.

1-ran for Andújar in the 8th. 2-ran for Panik in the 8th.

E_Chatwood (1). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Sánchez (7), LeMahieu (9), Frazier (6), Espinal (5). HR_Sánchez (9), off Ryu; Gittens (1), off Ryu; Gardner (2), off Castro; Bichette (14), off Montgomery. RBIs_Sánchez (20), Gittens (1), Andújar (9), Gardner (8), Frazier (12), Hernández (41), Bichette 3 (42). SB_Semien (9), Wade (3). SF_Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Urshela, Judge 2, Gittens, Sánchez); Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Semien, Bichette). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Andújar, LeMahieu. GIDP_Urshela, Grichuk.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Gittens); Toronto 1 (Semien, Panik, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 1-3 5 5 4 4 4 97 4.20
Cessa 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.33
Loaisiga, W, 6-2 1 2 0 0 0 0 11 1.78
Britton, H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 24 0.00
Chapman, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.85
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 6 5 3 3 4 3 92 3.43
Castro, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 22 2.93
Edwards Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 6.75
Mayza, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 5.95
Romano 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 1.61
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Mayza 2-0, Romano 1-1. WP_Ryu, Castro(2). PB_Sánchez (2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:31. A_7,145 (21,050).

