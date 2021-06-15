N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|6
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|1-Wade pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gittens 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.059
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Frazier ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|6
|6
|
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|Bichette dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.284
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.345
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Panik 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|2-Biggio pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Adams c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Espinal 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|New York
|010
|101
|210_6
|9
|0
|Toronto
|101
|300
|000_5
|9
|1
a-doubled for Gardner in the 8th.
1-ran for Andújar in the 8th. 2-ran for Panik in the 8th.
E_Chatwood (1). LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Sánchez (7), LeMahieu (9), Frazier (6), Espinal (5). HR_Sánchez (9), off Ryu; Gittens (1), off Ryu; Gardner (2), off Castro; Bichette (14), off Montgomery. RBIs_Sánchez (20), Gittens (1), Andújar (9), Gardner (8), Frazier (12), Hernández (41), Bichette 3 (42). SB_Semien (9), Wade (3). SF_Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Urshela, Judge 2, Gittens, Sánchez); Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Semien, Bichette). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Toronto 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Andújar, LeMahieu. GIDP_Urshela, Grichuk.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu, Gittens); Toronto 1 (Semien, Panik, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|97
|4.20
|Cessa
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.33
|Loaisiga, W, 6-2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.78
|Britton, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|0.00
|Chapman, S, 13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.85
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|92
|3.43
|Castro, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|2.93
|Edwards Jr.
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|6.75
|Mayza, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.95
|Romano
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.61
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Mayza 2-0, Romano 1-1. WP_Ryu, Castro(2). PB_Sánchez (2).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:31. A_7,145 (21,050).
