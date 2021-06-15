N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 9 5 Totals 34 5 9 4 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 0 Semien ss 3 2 1 0 Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Bichette dh 4 1 2 3 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 5 0 0 0 Sánchez c 5 1 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 0 1 1 Panik 2b 2 1 0 0 Wade pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Biggio pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 4 1 1 1 Adams c 4 0 1 0 Gardner cf 3 1 1 1 Espinal 3b 4 1 3 0 Frazier ph-lf 1 0 1 1

New York 010 101 210 — 6 Toronto 101 300 000 — 5

E_Chatwood (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Sánchez (7), LeMahieu (9), Frazier (6), Espinal (5). HR_Sánchez (9), Gittens (1), Gardner (2), Bichette (14). SB_Semien (9), Wade (3). SF_Hernández (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery 5 1-3 5 5 4 4 4 Cessa 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Loaisiga W,6-2 1 2 0 0 0 0 Britton H,1 1 1 0 0 2 0 Chapman S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Ryu 6 5 3 3 4 3 Castro BS,1-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 Edwards Jr. 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Mayza L,1-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Romano 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Ryu, Castro(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:31. A_7,145 (21,050).

