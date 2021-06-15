N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Panik 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wade pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Biggio pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adams c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Frazier ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|010
|101
|210
|—
|6
|Toronto
|101
|300
|000
|—
|5
E_Chatwood (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 9, Toronto 9. 2B_Sánchez (7), LeMahieu (9), Frazier (6), Espinal (5). HR_Sánchez (9), Gittens (1), Gardner (2), Bichette (14). SB_Semien (9), Wade (3). SF_Hernández (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Cessa
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loaisiga W,6-2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Britton H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Chapman S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Castro BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mayza L,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Romano
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Ryu, Castro(2).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:31. A_7,145 (21,050).
