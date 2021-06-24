On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 4:28 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 36 8 13 8
Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0
Gutierrez 3b 1 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 3 3 2
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 5 2 2 3
Dozier 1b 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 0 3 1
Perez dh 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 5 1 1 1
O’Hearn rf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 3 1
Alberto 3b-2b 3 0 2 0 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0
Dyson lf 3 0 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Wade ss 3 1 0 0
Lopez ss 2 1 1 0
Soler ph 1 0 0 0
Rivero c 3 0 1 1
Kansas City 000 010 000 1
New York 211 003 01x 8

DP_Kansas City 1, New York 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, New York 10. 2B_Alberto (11), Rivero (1), Odor (7), Judge (10). HR_Judge (16), Voit (3), Sánchez (13). SB_Merrifield (21), Wade (4). S_Dyson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,6-8 5 9 4 4 4 3
Swarzak 1 3 3 3 0 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
E.Santana 1 1 1 1 1 2
New York
Taillon W,2-4 6 1-3 5 1 1 2 6
Cortes Jr. 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 5

HBP_Taillon (Alberto), Swarzak (Odor). WP_E.Santana(2).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:03. A_21,350 (47,309).

