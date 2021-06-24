N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1

Kansas City New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 36 8 13 8 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 1 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 3 3 2 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 5 2 2 3 Dozier 1b 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 0 3 1 Perez dh 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 O’Hearn rf 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 3 1 Alberto 3b-2b 3 0 2 0 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 Dyson lf 3 0 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Wade ss 3 1 0 0 Lopez ss 2 1 1 0 Soler ph 1 0 0 0 Rivero c 3 0 1 1

Kansas City 000 010 000 — 1 New York 211 003 01x — 8

DP_Kansas City 1, New York 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, New York 10. 2B_Alberto (11), Rivero (1), Odor (7), Judge (10). HR_Judge (16), Voit (3), Sánchez (13). SB_Merrifield (21), Wade (4). S_Dyson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller L,6-8 5 9 4 4 4 3 Swarzak 1 3 3 3 0 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 E.Santana 1 1 1 1 1 2

New York Taillon W,2-4 6 1-3 5 1 1 2 6 Cortes Jr. 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 5

HBP_Taillon (Alberto), Swarzak (Odor). WP_E.Santana(2).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:03. A_21,350 (47,309).

