Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Results

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 7:53 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn.

Lap length: 1.33 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 59 points.

2. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 35.

3. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300, 41.

4. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300, 36.

5. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300, 34.

6. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 300, 40.

7. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300, 38.

8. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 300, 40.

9. (25) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 28.

10. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 30.

11. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300, 39.

12. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 40.

13. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 300, 24.

14. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300, 23.

15. (24) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 300, 22.

16. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300, 21.

17. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 300, 20.

18. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300, 19.

19. (9) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300, 18.

20. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 299, 17.

21. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 299, 22.

22. (35) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 299, 15.

23. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 299, 18.

24. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 298, 15.

25. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

26. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 298, 11.

27. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 298, 0.

28. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 295, 0.

29. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 295, 0.

30. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 252, 7.

31. (16) Chase Briscoe, Ford, accident, 227, 14.

32. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, brakes, 197, 5.

33. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, garage, 157, 0.

34. (38) David Starr, Toyota, brakes, 126, 0.

35. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 0.

36. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 77, 1.

37. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 53, 1.

38. (39) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

39. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, disqualified, 300, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.792 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 30 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 4.335 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0; Ky.Busch 1-5; K.Larson 6-45; Ku.Busch 46-48; A.Almirola 49; Ky.Busch 50-53; K.Larson 54-79; C.Elliott 80-92; K.Larson 93-137; Ky.Busch 138; K.Larson 139-176; C.Briscoe 177-181; K.Larson 182-218; R.Chastain 219-222; K.Larson 223-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 6 times for 264 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 10 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 2; W.Byron, 1; C.Elliott, 1; J.Logano, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 686; 2. K.Larson, 676; 3. W.Byron, 605; 4. C.Elliott, 592; 5. J.Logano, 578; 6. Ky.Busch, 559; 7. M.Truex, 542; 8. K.Harvick, 517; 9. R.Blaney, 510; 10. B.Keselowski, 491; 11. A.Dillon, 476; 12. A.Bowman, 470; 13. T.Reddick, 417; 14. C.Bell, 392; 15. C.Buescher, 392; 16. M.McDowell, 376.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

