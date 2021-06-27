On Air: This Just In!
NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 Results

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 6:42 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 140 laps, 44 points.

2. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 140, 38.

3. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140, 50.

4. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140, 33.

5. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 140, 38.

6. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 140, 38.

7. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140, 30.

8. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 140, 29.

9. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 140, 31.

10. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 140, 28.

11. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 140, 41.

12. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140, 35.

13. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 140, 24.

14. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140, 32.

15. (8) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 140, 24.

16. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140, 32.

17. (2) Michael McDowell, Ford, 140, 25.

18. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 140, 19.

19. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 140, 18.

20. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 140, 17.

21. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 140, 16.

22. (37) Ryan Newman, Ford, 140, 15.

23. (36) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 139, 14.

24. (38) Cole Custer, Ford, 139, 13.

25. (27) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 139, 0.

26. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 139, 12.

27. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 139, 16.

28. (25) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 139, 0.

29. (30) BJ McLeod, Ford, 138, 0.

30. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 137, 7.

31. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 136, 6.

32. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 135, 12.

33. (31) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 135, 4.

34. (26) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 134, 3.

35. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 132, 2.

36. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, engine, 122, 0.

37. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, handling, 113, 0.

38. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 111, 5.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

