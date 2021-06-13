NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Open Results

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 50 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 50, 0.

3. (2) Chris Buescher, Ford, 50, 0.

4. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 50, 0.

5. (16) Austin Cindric, Ford, 50, 0.

6. (6) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 50, 0.

7. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

8. (12) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 50, 0.

9. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

10. (11) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

11. (17) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

12. (18) BJ McLeod, Ford, 50, 0.

13. (15) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 50, 0.

14. (20) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 50, 0.

15. (13) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 49, 0.

16. (14) James Davison, Chevrolet, 49, 0.

17. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 49, 0.

18. (22) David Starr, Toyota, 49, 0.

19. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, garage, 40, 0.

20. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, garage, 20, 0.

21. (8) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 0.

22. (7) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

