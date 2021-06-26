On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck CRC Brakleen 150 Results

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 1:53 pm
2 min read
      

Saturday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 60 laps, 50 points.

2. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 60, 0.

3. (10) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 60, 42.

4. (18) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 60, 33.

5. (4) Austin Hill, Toyota, 60, 42.

6. (5) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 60, 38.

7. (1) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 37.

8. (2) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 60, 39.

9. (8) Ryan Preece, Ford, 60, 0.

10. (24) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 60, 27.

11. (20) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

12. (16) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 60, 27.

13. (13) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 60, 24.

14. (14) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 60, 27.

15. (15) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 60, 25.

16. (17) Tanner Gray, Ford, 60, 21.

17. (3) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 60, 34.

18. (23) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 60, 19.

19. (21) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 60, 18.

20. (29) Lawless Alan, Toyota, 60, 17.

21. (25) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 60, 16.

22. (33) Howie Disavino III, Chevrolet, 60, 15.

23. (38) Ray Ciccarelli, Toyota, 60, 14.

24. (30) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 60, 13.

25. (11) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 59, 18.

26. (19) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 59, 11.

27. (34) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 59, 10.

28. (35) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 59, 9.

29. (32) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, 59, 8.

30. (26) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 59, 8.

31. (36) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, 58, 6.

32. (37) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 58, 5.

33. (6) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 58, 16.

34. (39) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 57, 3.

35. (12) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 55, 2.

36. (31) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, engine, 52, 3.

37. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, engine, 38, 1.

38. (28) Danny Bohn, Toyota, transmission, 17, 1.

39. (9) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 122.334 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 13 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.337 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gilliland 0-4; Z.Smith 5; B.Rhodes 6-7; Z.Smith 8-24; S.Creed 25-27; J.Nemechek 28-32; T.Peck 33; K.Busch 34-53; J.Nemechek 54-60

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 1 time for 20 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 18 laps; J.Nemechek, 2 times for 12 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 4 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Peck, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 5; B.Rhodes, 2; T.Gilliland, 1; S.Creed, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 575; 2. B.Rhodes, 489; 3. A.Hill, 469; 4. Z.Smith, 428; 5. T.Gilliland, 408; 6. S.Creed, 406; 7. M.Crafton, 392; 8. G.Enfinger, 373; 9. S.Friesen, 350; 10. C.Hocevar, 335; 11. C.Smith, 314; 12. J.Sauter, 283; 13. T.Ankrum, 281; 14. A.Self, 273; 15. D.Kraus, 259; 16. R.Truex, 228.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

