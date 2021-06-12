On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck SpeedyCash.com 220 Results

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 147 laps, 52 points.

2. (22) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 147, 0.

3. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147, 0.

4. (18) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 147, 34.

5. (5) Austin Hill, Toyota, 147, 41.

6. (8) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 147, 41.

7. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 147, 40.

8. (4) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 147, 31.

9. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 147, 28.

10. (20) Tanner Gray, Ford, 147, 36.

11. (33) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 147, 0.

12. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 147, 25.

13. (17) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 147, 24.

14. (9) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 146, 34.

15. (27) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 146, 34.

16. (13) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 146, 25.

17. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 146, 20.

18. (28) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 145, 19.

19. (21) Cory Roper, Ford, 145, 18.

20. (25) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 145, 17.

21. (15) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 144, 16.

22. (23) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 144, 15.

23. (19) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 144, 14.

24. (30) Howie Disavino III, Chevrolet, 143, 13.

25. (12) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 142, 12.

26. (31) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 142, 11.

27. (2) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 141, 18.

28. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 141, 9.

29. (29) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 141, 8.

30. (34) Keith McGee, Chevrolet, 140, 7.

31. (35) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 134, 6.

32. (32) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, 131, 5.

33. (36) Ray Ciccarelli, Ford, brakes, 89, 4.

34. (10) Drew Dollar, Toyota, accident, 68, 3.

35. (6) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, accident, 52, 8.

36. (16) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 18, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

