NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through June 20
1. Austin Cindric, 628 (3).
2. AJ Allmendinger, 538 (2).
3. Daniel Hemric, 528 (0).
4. Harrison Burton, 501 (0).
5. Justin Allgaier, 489 (2).
6. Jeb Burton, 457 (1).
7. Justin Haley, 455 (0).
8. Brandon Jones, 424 (0).
9. Noah Gragson, 391 (0).
10. Michael Annett, 388 (0).
11. Jeremy Clements, 383 (0).
12. Brandon Brown, 335 (0).
13. Riley Herbst, 333 (0).
14. Myatt Snider, 332 (1).
15. Josh Berry, 317 (1).
16. Ryan Sieg, 291 (0).
17. Ty Gibbs, 272 (2).
18. Landon Cassill, 253 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 245 (0).
20. Tommy Joe Martins, 229 (0).
21. Josh Williams, 216 (0).
22. Jade Buford, 195 (0).
23. Brett Moffitt, 163 (0).
24. Ryan Vargas, 161 (0).
25. Colby Howard, 149 (0).
26. Jesse Little, 147 (0).
27. Kyle Weatherman, 140 (0).
28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 139 (0).
29. David Starr, 132 (0).
30. Joe Graf Jr, 122 (0).
31. JJ Yeley, 121 (0).
32. Matt Mills, 119 (0).
33. Gray Gaulding, 106 (0).
34. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).
35. Ty Dillon, 86 (0).
36. Cody Ware, 79 (0).
37. Santino Ferrucci, 75 (0).
38. Andy Lally, 70 (0).
39. Brandon Gdovic, 64 (0).
40. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).
41. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
42. Ryan Ellis, 44 (0).
43. Dexter Bean, 42 (0).
44. Preston Pardus, 41 (0).
45. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).
46. Jason White, 28 (0).
47. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).
48. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).
49. Natalie Decker, 25 (0).
50. Will Rodgers, 23 (0).
51. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).
52. Blaine Perkins, 22 (0).
53. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
54. Spencer Pumpelly, 18 (0).
55. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
56. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 15 (0).
57. Mason Massey, 15 (0).
58. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
59. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
60. Boris Said, 6 (0).
61. Loris Hezemans, 6 (0).
62. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
63. Joey Gase, 1 (0).
