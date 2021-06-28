On Air: The Search for Accountability
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 2:00 pm
Through June 27

1. Austin Cindric, 680 (4).

2. AJ Allmendinger, 579 (2).

3. Daniel Hemric, 568 (0).

4. Justin Allgaier, 532 (2).

5. Harrison Burton, 512 (0).

6. Jeb Burton, 493 (1).

7. Brandon Jones, 462 (0).

8. Justin Haley, 458 (0).

9. Noah Gragson, 437 (0).

10. Michael Annett, 413 (0).

11. Jeremy Clements, 407 (0).

12. Myatt Snider, 366 (1).

13. Brandon Brown, 357 (0).

14. Josh Berry, 348 (1).

15. Riley Herbst, 341 (0).

16. Ty Gibbs, 322 (2).

17. Ryan Sieg, 311 (0).

18. Landon Cassill, 269 (0).

19. Alex Labbe, 266 (0).

20. Tommy Joe Martins, 246 (0).

21. Josh Williams, 217 (0).

22. Jade Buford, 213 (0).

23. Brett Moffitt, 189 (0).

24. Ryan Vargas, 162 (0).

25. Colby Howard, 162 (0).

26. Jesse Little, 155 (0).

27. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 154 (0).

28. Kyle Weatherman, 151 (0).

29. David Starr, 136 (0).

30. Matt Mills, 133 (0).

31. Joe Graf Jr, 127 (0).

32. JJ Yeley, 121 (0).

33. Gray Gaulding, 106 (0).

34. Santino Ferrucci, 98 (0).

35. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).

36. Ty Dillon, 86 (0).

37. Cody Ware, 79 (0).

38. Andy Lally, 70 (0).

39. Brandon Gdovic, 64 (0).

40. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).

41. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).

42. Ryan Ellis, 44 (0).

43. Dexter Bean, 42 (0).

44. Preston Pardus, 41 (0).

45. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).

46. Jason White, 28 (0).

47. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).

48. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).

49. Natalie Decker, 25 (0).

50. Blaine Perkins, 25 (0).

51. Will Rodgers, 23 (0).

52. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).

53. Mason Massey, 22 (0).

54. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

55. Sam Mayer, 19 (0).

56. Spencer Pumpelly, 18 (0).

57. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).

58. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).

59. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 15 (0).

60. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

61. Carson Ware, 9 (0).

62. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).

63. Boris Said, 6 (0).

64. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).

65. Joey Gase, 2 (0).

