Nashville 3, Toronto FC 2

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 10:46 pm
Toronto FC 1 1 2
Nashville 0 3 3

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Osorio, 3 (Auro), 26th minute.

Second Half_2, Nashville, Maher, 1 (Mukhtar), 62nd; 3, Toronto FC, Mullins, 1 (Bradley), 81st; 4, Nashville, Haakenson, 1 (Sapong), 83rd; 5, Nashville, Haakenson, 2 (Lovitz), 90th+2.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Zavaleta, Toronto FC, 2nd; Godoy, Nashville, 32nd; Muyl, Nashville, 41st; Auro, Toronto FC, 53rd; Bradley, Toronto FC, 69th; Haakenson, Nashville, 90th+3.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Ian McKay, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_17,008.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Tsubasa Endoh, 90th), Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio (Justin Morrow, 59th), Alejandro Pozuelo (Noble Okello, 46th); Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 79th).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Rodrigo Pineiro, 81st), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Luke Haakenson, 59th); C J Sapong.

