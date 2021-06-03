On Air: Ask the CIO
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 27 21 .563 _
Philadelphia 26 29 .473
Atlanta 25 28 .472
Miami 24 30 .444 6
Washington 23 29 .442 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 23 .582 _
St. Louis 31 25 .554
Milwaukee 29 26 .527 3
Cincinnati 24 29 .453 7
Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 34 21 .618 _
San Diego 34 23 .596 1
Los Angeles 33 23 .589
Colorado 22 34 .393 12½
Arizona 20 37 .351 15

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 6

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Colorado 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-8) at St. Louis (Kim 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

