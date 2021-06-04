All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|22
|.551
|_
|Atlanta
|26
|28
|.481
|3½
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|4
|Miami
|24
|31
|.436
|6
|Washington
|23
|30
|.434
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|St. Louis
|31
|26
|.544
|1½
|Milwaukee
|30
|26
|.536
|2
|Cincinnati
|25
|29
|.463
|6
|Pittsburgh
|21
|34
|.382
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|35
|21
|.625
|_
|San Diego
|35
|23
|.603
|1
|Los Angeles
|33
|23
|.589
|2
|Colorado
|23
|34
|.404
|12½
|Arizona
|20
|38
|.345
|16
___
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 1
Colorado 11, Texas 6
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 4-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 6-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-5) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stewart 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 6-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-2), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments