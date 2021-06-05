All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|23
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|27
|30
|.474
|3½
|Atlanta
|26
|29
|.473
|3½
|Washington
|24
|31
|.436
|5½
|Miami
|24
|33
|.421
|6½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|26
|.552
|_
|Milwaukee
|32
|26
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|31
|28
|.525
|1½
|Cincinnati
|27
|29
|.482
|4
|Pittsburgh
|23
|34
|.404
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|37
|21
|.638
|_
|San Diego
|36
|23
|.610
|1½
|Los Angeles
|34
|23
|.596
|2½
|Colorado
|23
|35
|.397
|14
|Arizona
|20
|40
|.333
|18
___
Friday’s Games
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4
Oakland 9, Colorado 5
San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5
Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7, 12 innings
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-3) at Atlanta (Fried 2-3), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 4-3), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 4-4) at San Diego (Paddack 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
