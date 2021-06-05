On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 27 23 .540 _
Philadelphia 27 30 .474
Atlanta 26 29 .473
Washington 24 31 .436
Miami 24 33 .421

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 26 .552 _
Milwaukee 32 26 .552 _
St. Louis 31 28 .525
Cincinnati 27 29 .482 4
Pittsburgh 23 34 .404

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 37 21 .638 _
San Diego 36 23 .610
Los Angeles 34 23 .596
Colorado 23 35 .397 14
Arizona 20 40 .333 18

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 9, Miami 2

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Milwaukee 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4

Oakland 9, Colorado 5

San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

        Read more: Sports News

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7, 12 innings

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-3) at Atlanta (Fried 2-3), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 4-3), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 4-4) at San Diego (Paddack 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters