East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|_
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|28
|31
|.475
|4
|Miami
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|Washington
|24
|33
|.421
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|St. Louis
|31
|30
|.508
|3½
|Cincinnati
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|38
|22
|.633
|_
|San Diego
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|Los Angeles
|35
|25
|.583
|3
|Colorado
|24
|37
|.393
|14½
|Arizona
|20
|41
|.328
|18½
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at San Diego (Darvish 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
