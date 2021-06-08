On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 24 .547 _
Atlanta 29 29 .500
Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4
Miami 26 34 .433
Washington 24 33 .421 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 26 .567 _
Chicago 33 27 .550 1
St. Louis 31 30 .508
Cincinnati 28 30 .483 5
Pittsburgh 23 36 .390 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 22 .633 _
San Diego 37 25 .597 2
Los Angeles 35 25 .583 3
Colorado 24 37 .393 14½
Arizona 20 41 .328 18½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at San Diego (Darvish 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

