National League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 24 .547 _
Atlanta 29 29 .500
Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4
Miami 26 34 .433
Washington 24 33 .421 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 26 .567 _
Chicago 34 27 .557 ½
St. Louis 31 30 .508
Cincinnati 28 30 .483 5
Pittsburgh 23 36 .390 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 22 .633 _
San Diego 37 26 .587
Los Angeles 35 25 .583 3
Colorado 24 37 .393 14½
Arizona 20 42 .323 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

