East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|24
|.547
|_
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|28
|31
|.475
|4
|Miami
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|Washington
|24
|33
|.421
|7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|34
|27
|.557
|½
|St. Louis
|31
|30
|.508
|3½
|Cincinnati
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|38
|22
|.633
|_
|San Diego
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|Los Angeles
|35
|25
|.583
|3
|Colorado
|24
|37
|.393
|14½
|Arizona
|20
|42
|.323
|19
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
Oakland 5, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-8), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 5-2) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (González 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
