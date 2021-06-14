All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|Philadelphia
|32
|31
|.508
|3
|Atlanta
|30
|33
|.476
|5
|Miami
|29
|36
|.446
|7
|Washington
|27
|35
|.435
|7½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|27
|.585
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|27
|.585
|_
|Cincinnati
|32
|31
|.508
|5
|St. Louis
|32
|33
|.492
|6
|Pittsburgh
|23
|41
|.359
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|39
|26
|.600
|1
|San Diego
|38
|29
|.567
|3
|Colorado
|25
|41
|.379
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|46
|.303
|20½
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-6) at Washington (Corbin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 7-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-2) at Colorado (González 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments