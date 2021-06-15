All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|Philadelphia
|32
|32
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|30
|33
|.476
|5½
|Washington
|28
|35
|.444
|7½
|Miami
|29
|37
|.439
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|28
|.576
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|28
|.576
|_
|Cincinnati
|33
|31
|.516
|4
|St. Louis
|33
|33
|.500
|5
|Pittsburgh
|23
|42
|.354
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|40
|26
|.606
|1
|San Diego
|38
|30
|.559
|4
|Colorado
|26
|41
|.388
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|47
|.299
|21½
___
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
