Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 33 25 .569 _
Philadelphia 32 32 .500 4
Atlanta 30 33 .476
Washington 28 35 .444
Miami 29 37 .439 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 28 .576 _
Milwaukee 38 28 .576 _
Cincinnati 33 31 .516 4
St. Louis 33 33 .500 5
Pittsburgh 23 42 .354 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 40 26 .606 1
San Diego 38 30 .559 4
Colorado 26 41 .388 15½
Arizona 20 47 .299 21½

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Colorado 3, San Diego 2

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

