All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|Philadelphia
|33
|33
|.500
|5
|Atlanta
|30
|35
|.462
|7½
|Washington
|30
|35
|.462
|7½
|Miami
|29
|39
|.426
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Milwaukee
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Cincinnati
|35
|31
|.530
|2
|St. Louis
|35
|33
|.515
|3
|Pittsburgh
|23
|44
|.343
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|41
|27
|.603
|2
|San Diego
|38
|32
|.543
|6
|Colorado
|28
|41
|.406
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|49
|.290
|23½
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Miami 0
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 8, San Diego 7
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston 10, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 13, Arizona 7
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 3-7) at Atlanta (Fried 3-4), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-5) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
