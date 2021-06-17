On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 35 25 .583 _
Philadelphia 33 33 .500 5
Atlanta 30 35 .462
Washington 30 35 .462
Miami 29 39 .426 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 30 .559 _
Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _
Cincinnati 35 31 .530 2
St. Louis 35 33 .515 3
Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 43 25 .632 _
Los Angeles 41 27 .603 2
San Diego 38 32 .543 6
Colorado 28 41 .406 15½
Arizona 20 49 .290 23½

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 8, San Diego 7

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 13, Arizona 7

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 3-7) at Atlanta (Fried 3-4), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-5) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Santillan 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

