On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 35 26 .574 _
Philadelphia 33 33 .500
Atlanta 31 35 .470
Washington 30 35 .462 7
Miami 29 39 .426

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 30 .565 _
Milwaukee 38 31 .551 1
Cincinnati 35 32 .522 3
St. Louis 35 34 .507 4
Pittsburgh 23 44 .343 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 44 25 .638 _
Los Angeles 41 27 .603
San Diego 39 32 .549 6
Colorado 29 41 .414 15½
Arizona 20 50 .286 24½

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-5) at Atlanta (Smyly 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-0) at Arizona (Peacock 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest