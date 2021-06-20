On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 36 29 .554 _
Philadelphia 34 34 .500
Washington 33 36 .478 5
Atlanta 32 36 .471
Miami 31 39 .443

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 32 .549 _
Milwaukee 39 32 .549 _
St. Louis 36 35 .507 3
Cincinnati 35 34 .507 3
Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 45 26 .634 _
Los Angeles 43 27 .614
San Diego 41 32 .562 5
Colorado 30 42 .417 15½
Arizona 20 52 .278 25½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

