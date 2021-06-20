All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|29
|.554
|_
|Philadelphia
|34
|34
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|Atlanta
|32
|36
|.471
|5½
|Miami
|31
|39
|.443
|7½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|Milwaukee
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|St. Louis
|36
|35
|.507
|3
|Cincinnati
|35
|34
|.507
|3
|Pittsburgh
|25
|45
|.357
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|43
|27
|.614
|1½
|San Diego
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|Colorado
|30
|42
|.417
|15½
|Arizona
|20
|52
|.278
|25½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
