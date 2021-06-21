On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 36 29 .554 _
Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4
Atlanta 33 36 .478 5
Washington 33 36 .478 5
Miami 31 40 .437 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 40 32 .556 _
Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _
St. Louis 36 36 .500 4
Cincinnati 35 35 .500 4
Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 46 26 .639 _
Los Angeles 44 27 .620
San Diego 42 32 .568 5
Colorado 30 43 .411 16½
Arizona 20 53 .274 26½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

