All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|29
|.554
|_
|Philadelphia
|34
|35
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|Miami
|31
|40
|.437
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|St. Louis
|36
|36
|.500
|4
|Cincinnati
|35
|35
|.500
|4
|Pittsburgh
|25
|45
|.357
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|27
|.620
|1½
|San Diego
|42
|32
|.568
|5
|Colorado
|30
|43
|.411
|16½
|Arizona
|20
|53
|.274
|26½
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6
San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8
Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
