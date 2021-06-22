All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|30
|.552
|_
|Philadelphia
|34
|35
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|Miami
|31
|40
|.437
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|Milwaukee
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|St. Louis
|36
|36
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|Pittsburgh
|25
|45
|.357
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|28
|.611
|2
|San Diego
|43
|32
|.573
|4½
|Colorado
|30
|43
|.411
|16½
|Arizona
|21
|53
|.284
|26
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
