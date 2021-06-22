On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 37 30 .552 _
Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4
Atlanta 34 37 .479 5
Washington 33 36 .478 5
Miami 31 40 .437 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 40 33 .548 _
Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _
St. Louis 36 36 .500
Cincinnati 35 36 .493 4
Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 46 26 .639 _
Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2
San Diego 43 32 .573
Colorado 30 43 .411 16½
Arizona 21 53 .284 26

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

50 personal mobility devices donated to VA and Vets who use them