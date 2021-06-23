All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|31
|.544
|_
|Atlanta
|35
|37
|.486
|4
|Philadelphia
|34
|36
|.486
|4
|Washington
|34
|36
|.486
|4
|Miami
|31
|41
|.431
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|Milwaukee
|41
|33
|.554
|_
|Cincinnati
|36
|36
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|36
|38
|.486
|5
|Pittsburgh
|26
|46
|.361
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|29
|.603
|3
|San Diego
|44
|32
|.579
|4½
|Colorado
|30
|44
|.405
|17½
|Arizona
|21
|54
|.280
|27
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
