On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 31 .551 _
Washington 35 36 .493 4
Atlanta 35 38 .479 5
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5
Miami 31 42 .425 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
Chicago 41 33 .554 ½
Cincinnati 36 36 .500
St. Louis 36 38 .486
Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _
Los Angeles 44 30 .595 4
San Diego 45 32 .584
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½
Arizona 21 55 .276 28

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Toronto 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 4-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Smyly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (López 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-5) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America