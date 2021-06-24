All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|Washington
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|35
|38
|.479
|5
|Philadelphia
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|Miami
|31
|42
|.425
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|41
|33
|.554
|½
|Cincinnati
|36
|36
|.500
|4½
|St. Louis
|36
|38
|.486
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|26
|46
|.361
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|48
|26
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|30
|.595
|4
|San Diego
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|Colorado
|31
|44
|.413
|17½
|Arizona
|21
|55
|.276
|28
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Washington 13, Philadelphia 12
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Toronto 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Gray 4-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Smyly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (López 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-5) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
