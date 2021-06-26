On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 39 32 .549 _
Washington 36 37 .493 4
Atlanta 36 39 .480 5
Philadelphia 35 38 .479 5
Miami 32 43 .427 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 33 .566 _
Chicago 42 34 .553 1
Cincinnati 37 37 .500 5
St. Louis 36 40 .474 7
Pittsburgh 28 46 .378 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 49 26 .653 _
Los Angeles 45 31 .592
San Diego 46 32 .590
Colorado 31 45 .408 18½
Arizona 21 56 .273 29

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Miami 11, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

San Diego 11, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kranick 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-3), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

