All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|Washington
|36
|37
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|Philadelphia
|35
|38
|.479
|5
|Miami
|32
|43
|.427
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|33
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|42
|34
|.553
|1
|Cincinnati
|37
|37
|.500
|5
|St. Louis
|36
|40
|.474
|7
|Pittsburgh
|28
|46
|.378
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|49
|26
|.653
|_
|Los Angeles
|45
|31
|.592
|4½
|San Diego
|46
|32
|.590
|4½
|Colorado
|31
|45
|.408
|18½
|Arizona
|21
|56
|.273
|29
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4, 11 innings
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Miami 11, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 2, Oakland 0
San Diego 11, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kranick 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-3), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 5-7) at San Francisco (Long 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-7), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
