All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|Washington
|37
|38
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|37
|40
|.481
|5
|Philadelphia
|36
|39
|.480
|5
|Miami
|33
|44
|.429
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|33
|.577
|_
|Chicago
|42
|36
|.538
|3
|Cincinnati
|38
|38
|.500
|6
|St. Louis
|37
|41
|.474
|8
|Pittsburgh
|29
|47
|.382
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|27
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|47
|31
|.603
|3½
|San Diego
|47
|33
|.588
|4½
|Colorado
|31
|47
|.397
|19½
|Arizona
|22
|57
|.278
|29
___
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 1
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0
Oakland 6, San Francisco 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
