National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 40 33 .548 _
Washington 37 38 .493 4
Atlanta 37 40 .481 5
Philadelphia 36 39 .480 5
Miami 33 44 .429 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 33 .577 _
Chicago 42 36 .538 3
Cincinnati 38 38 .500 6
St. Louis 37 41 .474 8
Pittsburgh 29 47 .382 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 27 .649 _
Los Angeles 47 31 .603
San Diego 47 33 .588
Colorado 31 47 .397 19½
Arizona 22 57 .278 29

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 1

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 0

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

