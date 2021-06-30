All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|34
|.547
|_
|Washington
|39
|38
|.506
|3
|Philadelphia
|37
|40
|.481
|5
|Atlanta
|37
|41
|.474
|5½
|Miami
|33
|45
|.423
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|33
|.588
|_
|Chicago
|42
|38
|.525
|5
|Cincinnati
|39
|39
|.500
|7
|St. Louis
|40
|41
|.494
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|49
|.372
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|1½
|San Diego
|48
|33
|.593
|3
|Colorado
|33
|47
|.413
|17½
|Arizona
|22
|60
|.268
|29½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments