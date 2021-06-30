On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
National League Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 34 .547 _
Washington 39 38 .506 3
Philadelphia 37 40 .481 5
Atlanta 37 41 .474
Miami 33 45 .423

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 33 .588 _
Chicago 42 38 .525 5
Cincinnati 39 39 .500 7
St. Louis 40 41 .494
Pittsburgh 29 49 .372 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _
Los Angeles 49 31 .613
San Diego 48 33 .593 3
Colorado 33 47 .413 17½
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (López 4-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-3) at Arizona (Kelly 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

