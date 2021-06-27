On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Nationals’ Erick Fedde goes on 10-day IL with oblique strain

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 12:45 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Erick Fedde went on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a mild oblique strain, and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martínez was unsure when the right-hander would be ready to pitch.

“We’ll see how it goes the next few days,” Martínez said. ”It’s something you’ve got to be careful about.”

Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts. He threw 21 consecutive scoreless innings before giving up five runs in four innings in the Nationals’ 13-12 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Fedde first felt an issue with his side the day after the game and underwent an MRI, Martínez said.

“He had no idea how he got it,” Martínez said.

The roster move was retroactive to Thursday. Fedde missed time earlier this season because he was on the COVID-19 injured list.

Washington recalled right-handed reliever Andres Machado from Triple-A Rochester, where he had a 2.63 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

