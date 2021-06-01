NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

|All Times Eastern
|xif necessary
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Saturday, May 22
Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Portland 123, Denver 109
Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Atlanta 107, New York 105
Memphis 112, Utah 109
Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Denver 128, Portland 109
Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
New York 101, Atlanta 92
Utah 141, Memphis 129
Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Denver 120, Portland 115
Atlanta 105, New York 94
Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee advances
Portland 115, Denver 95, series tied 2-2
Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Utah 121, Memphis 111, Utah leads series 2-1
Atlanta 113, New York 96, Atlanta leads series 3-1
Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92, series tied 2-2
Brooklyn 141, Boston 126, Brooklyn leads series 3-1
L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81, series tied 2-2
Washington 122, Philadelphia 114, Philadelphia leads series 3-1
Utah 120, Memphis 113, Utah leads series 3-1
Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn advances
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Denver at Portland, TBA
x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA
x-New York at Atlanta, TBA
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA
x-Utah at Memphis, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
