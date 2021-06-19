NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Portland 123, Denver 109
Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Atlanta 107, New York 105
Memphis 112, Utah 109
Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Denver 128, Portland 109
Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
New York 101, Atlanta 92
Utah 141, Memphis 129
Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Denver 120, Portland 115
Atlanta 105, New York 94
Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee wins series 4-0
Portland 115, Denver 95
Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Utah 121, Memphis 111
Atlanta 113, New York 96
Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92
Brooklyn 141, Boston 126
L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81
Washington 122, Philadelphia 114
Utah 120, Memphis 113
Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn wins series 4-1
Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85
Philadelphia 129, Washington 112, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
Atlanta 103, New York 89, Atlanta wins series 4-1
Utah 126, Memphis 110, Utah wins series 4-1
Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100
Denver 126, Portland 115, Denver wins series 4-2
Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2
L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97
L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107
Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124
Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86
Phoenix 122, Denver 105
Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102
Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109
Phoenix 123, Denver 98
Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83
Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111
Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111
Phoenix 116, Denver 102
L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106
Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96
Phoenix 125, Denver 118, Phoenix wins series 4-0
Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100
L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104
Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108
Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106
L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111
Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89, series tied 3-3
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99, series tied 3-3
L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers win series 4-2
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.
x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
x-Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.
x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.
x-PHI/ATL vs. BKN/MIL, 8:30 p.m.
