NBA Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 10:17 pm
2 min read
      
All Times Eastern
x-if necessary
FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday, May 22

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Portland 123, Denver 109

Sunday, May 23

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Atlanta 107, New York 105

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Monday, May 24

Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Denver 128, Portland 109

Tuesday, May 25

Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Wednesday, May 26

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Utah 141, Memphis 129

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Denver 120, Portland 115

Friday, May 28

Atlanta 105, New York 94

Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Saturday, May 29

Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Portland 115, Denver 95

Philadelphia 132, Washington 103

Utah 121, Memphis 111

Sunday, May 30

Atlanta 113, New York 96

Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92

Brooklyn 141, Boston 126

L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81

Monday, May 31

Washington 122, Philadelphia 114

Utah 120, Memphis 113

Tuesday, June 1

Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn wins series 4-1

Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT

Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85

Wednesday, June 2

Philadelphia 129, Washington 112, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Atlanta 103, New York 89, Atlanta wins series 4-1

Utah 126, Memphis 110, Utah wins series 4-1

Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100

Thursday, June 3

Denver 126, Portland 115, Denver wins series 4-2

Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2

Friday, June 4

L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97, series tied at 3-3

Sunday, June 6

L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday, June 5

Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107

Sunday, June 6

Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124

Monday, June 7

Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86

Phoenix 122, Denver 105

Tuesday, June 8

Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102, series tied 1-1

Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109, Utah leads series 1-0

Wednesday, June 9

Phoenix 123, Denver 98, Phoenix leads series 2-1

Thursday, June 10

Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83, Brooklyn leads series 2-1

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 14

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

x-Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD

Denver at Phoenix, TBD

Wednesday, June 16

x-L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30

Thursday, June 17

x-Brooklyn at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Phoenix at Denver, TBD

Friday, June 18

x-Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD

x-Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD

Saturday, June 19

x-Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD

Sunday, June 20

x-Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Denver at Phoenix, TBD

x-L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

