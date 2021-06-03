Trending:
Sports News

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 9:25 pm
< a min read
      
At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA vs. Florida St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

James Madison vs. Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Alabama vs. UCLA-Florida St. winner, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma vs. Georgia, Noon

Arizona vs. UCLA-Florida St. loser, 2:30 p.m.

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

TBD, 1 p.m.

TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Series
Monday, June 7

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 7 p.m.

