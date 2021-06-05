On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 12:52 am
< a min read
      
At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 3

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA 4, Florida St. 0

Friday, June 4

James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1

Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma vs. Georgia, Noon

Arizona vs. Florida St., 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma/Georgia winner vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

Arizona/Florida St. winner vs. Oklahoma St, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

TBD, 1 p.m.

TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Series
Monday, June 7

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 7 p.m.

