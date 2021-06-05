NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 3
James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings
Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2
Alabama 5, Arizona 1
UCLA 4, Florida St. 0
James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1
Alabama 6, UCLA 0
Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0
Florida St. 4, Arizona 3
Oklahoma/Georgia winner vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.
Arizona/Florida St. winner vs. Oklahoma St, 9:30 p.m.
TBD, 1 p.m.
TBD, 3:30 p.m.
|Championship Series
|Monday, June 7
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
TBD, 7:30 p.m.
TBD, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments