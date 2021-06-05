NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, June 3

James Madison 4, Oklahoma 3, 8 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Georgia 2

Alabama 5, Arizona 1

UCLA 4, Florida St. 0

Friday, June 4

James Madison 2, Oklahoma St. 1

Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday, June 5

Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0

Florida St. 4, Arizona 3

Oklahoma/Georgia winner vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

Arizona/Florida St. winner vs. Oklahoma St, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

TBD, 1 p.m.

TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Series Monday, June 7

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

TBD, 7 p.m.

