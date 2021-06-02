NCAA Men Results

Trending:
By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 9:32 pm
At Grayhawk Golf Club
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Yardage: 7,289; Par: 70
Wednesday
Championship
Pepperdine 3, Oklahoma 2

Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma, def. Dylan Menante, Pepperdine, 1 up.

Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine, def. Garett Reband, Oklahoma, 4 and 3.

Clay Feagler, Pepperdine, def. Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma, 1 up.

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma, def. Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine, 1 up.

William Mouw, Pepperdine, def. Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, 4 and 3..

