NCAA Men Results

At Grayhawk Golf Club Scottsdale, Ariz. Yardage: 7,289; Par: 70 Wednesday Championship Pepperdine 3, Oklahoma 2

Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma, def. Dylan Menante, Pepperdine, 1 up.

Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine, def. Garett Reband, Oklahoma, 4 and 3.

Clay Feagler, Pepperdine, def. Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma, 1 up.

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma, def. Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine, 1 up.

William Mouw, Pepperdine, def. Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, 4 and 3..

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.