Nets’ Harden to miss Game 3 vs Bucks with hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 1:34 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s James Harden will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals because of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the series opener.

Harden left 43 seconds into that game with tightness but the Nets haven’t missed him, taking a 2-0 lead over the Bucks. Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

Harden missed 20 of 21 games late in the season because of the hamstring.

Coach Steve Nash said Harden is progressing and he was optimistic for the All-Star guard’s return, but gave no timetable for that.

Nets forward Jeff Green also will miss at least one more game with a left plantar fascia strain. He was been out since Game 3 of the first round and is progressing but still not practicing.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

