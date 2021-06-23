New England 3, New York Red Bulls 2

New York Red Bulls 0 2 — 2 New England 2 1 — 3

First Half_1, New England, Buchanan, 2 (Gil), 26th minute; 2, New England, Jones, 1 (Gil), 32nd.

Second Half_3, New England, Bou, 4 (Gil), 51st; 4, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 1 (Fabio), 53rd; 5, New York Red Bulls, Reyes, 2, 75th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 29th; Polster, New England, 35th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Swartzel, Art Arustamyan, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin (Jason Pendant, 81st); Frankie Amaya (Wikelman Carmona, 52nd), Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Tom Barlow, 66th); Fabio, Patryk Klimala.

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster (Lucas Maciel Felix, 46th); Gustavo Bou (Adam Buksa, 81st), Tajon Buchanan (Scott Caldwell, 87th), Teal Bunbury (Arnor Traustason, 70th), DeJuan Jones.

