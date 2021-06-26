On Air: Encounter
New York 101, Atlanta 78

June 26, 2021 9:08 pm
NEW YORK (101)

Laney 8-14 9-11 28, Onyenwere 6-8 6-7 18, Shook 3-7 0-0 6, Ionescu 3-5 1-1 10, Whitcomb 10-16 3-3 30, Odom 1-2 2-2 4, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 32-59 24-28 101.

ATLANTA (78)

Carter 10-19 3-4 23, Parker 5-10 4-5 14, E.Williams 2-6 0-0 4, C.Williams 5-17 1-2 12, Sims 0-2 0-0 0, Billings 3-6 1-1 7, Hawkins 1-1 4-4 7, Stricklen 0-2 0-0 0, Bradford 2-5 3-3 8, McDonald 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-71 16-19 78.

New York 20 23 26 32 101
Atlanta 14 26 18 20 78

3-Point Goals_New York 13-32 (Whitcomb 7-12, Ionescu 3-4, Laney 3-7, Onyenwere 0-2, Jones 0-3, Shook 0-3), Atlanta 4-17 (McDonald 1-2, Bradford 1-3, C.Williams 1-4, Stricklen 0-2, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 36 (Shook 11), Atlanta 25 (Billings 9). Assists_New York 22 (Ionescu 8), Atlanta 14 (C.Williams, Sims 4). Total Fouls_New York 15, Atlanta 21. A_1,605 (3,500)

