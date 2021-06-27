Trending:
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 1

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 8:21 pm
D.C. United 1 0 1
New York City FC 0 2 2

First Half_1, D.C. United, Robertha, 1 (Nyeman), 9th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Parks, 1 (Moralez), 84th; 3, New York City FC, Thiago, 2 (Johnson), 90th+5.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Mora, D.C. United, 52nd; Robertha, D.C. United, 70th; Najar, D.C. United, 78th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Ian McKay, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Frederic Brillant (Tony Alfaro, 69th), Brendan Hines-Ike (Andy Najar, 46th), Joseph Mora (Kevin Paredes, 58th), Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad (Adrien Perez, 57th), Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel, Moses Nyeman (Felipe Martins, 35th); Paul Arriola, Nigel Robertha.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Jesus Medina (Thiago, 37th), Alfredo Morales (Keaton Parks, 46th), Maxi Moralez, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos (Talles Magno, 73rd), Ismael Tajouri (Santiago Rodriguez, 73rd).

