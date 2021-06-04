Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Niko Kavadas hits 2 of Notre Dame’s 4 HRs in win over CMU

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 5:28 pm
< a min read
      

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) — Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame’s four home runs and the Irish beat Central Michigan 10-0 on Friday to start the South Bend Regional.

Kavadas hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and he did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).

Jared Miller led off the fourth with a triple and then scored on a ground out by Carter Putz. Spencer Myers singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

John Michael Bertrand (8-2) struck out six and only allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Central Michigan (40-17), the Mid-American Conference regular-season champion, was limited to five singles — two from Mario Camilletti.

The Chippewas also dropped a game to Notre Dame on April 13, giving up eight runs in the first three innings.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters