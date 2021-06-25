Trending:
No-hitter No. 7: Cubs blank Dodgers, tie MLB’s season record

GREG BEACHAM
June 25, 2021 1:33 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Davies and three Chicago Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year Thursday night, blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 and tying the record for most no-hitters in a single baseball season since 1900.

The Dodgers drew eight walks, getting at least one from each Cubs pitcher, but managed no other baserunners.

Davies (5-3) issued five walks and used 94 pitches to get through his six hitless innings against the defending World Series champions in the 16th start of his first season with the Cubs.

Chicago relievers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin each walked a batter during their inning, but Los Angeles couldn’t capitalize.

Craig Kimbrel then walked Chris Taylor leading off the ninth, but the ferocious closer struck out Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and pinch-hitter Will Smith to end the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history — the team’s first combined no-no.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

