Oakland 12, Seattle 6

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 2:03 am
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 12 13 12 6 9
Canha cf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .251
Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Lowrie dh 3 2 1 0 2 1 .246
Olson 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .264
S.Murphy c 4 1 1 2 1 2 .215
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .198
Piscotty rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .219
Andrus ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .205
Kemp 2b 4 1 3 5 0 1 .280
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 11 6 3 14
Crawford ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Haniger dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .264
Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 0 3 .222
France 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .261
Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 1 4 .176
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111
Trammell lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .163
T.Murphy c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .170
Walton 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Oakland 010 010 622_12 13 0
Seattle 003 100 020_6 11 0

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Canha (8), Kemp (4), Andrus (7), S.Murphy (11), Piscotty (6), Haniger 2 (15), Seager (13), France (12). HR_Olson (14), off Gonzales; Kemp (2), off Zamora; Trammell (5), off Bassitt; T.Murphy (6), off Diekman. RBIs_Olson 3 (36), Kemp 5 (10), Canha (16), S.Murphy 2 (27), Piscotty (11), Haniger (36), Seager (33), France (21), Trammell (12), T.Murphy 2 (11). SB_Crawford (2), Walton (1). SF_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder 2, Chapman, Canha); Seattle 5 (Fraley 2, Crawford, France). RISP_Oakland 6 for 13; Seattle 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trammell, France. LIDP_Chapman.

DP_Seattle 1 (Walton, Crawford, Walton).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 4 6 4 4 1 6 83 3.53
Luzardo, W, 2-3 3 2 0 0 1 6 46 5.06
Diekman 1 1 2 2 1 1 26 3.47
Romo 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 6.16
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 4 2 1 1 1 6 50 5.01
Santiago 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 48 10.13
Sewald, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 20 4.00
Zamora 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 28 7.36
Vest 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 25 4.70
Mayfield 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-1, Zamora 3-3, Mayfield 3-0. HBP_Vest (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:33. A_9,160 (47,929).

