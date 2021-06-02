Oakland 12, Seattle 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 12 13 12 6 9 Canha cf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .251 Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Lowrie dh 3 2 1 0 2 1 .246 Olson 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .264 S.Murphy c 4 1 1 2 1 2 .215 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .198 Piscotty rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .219 Andrus ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .205 Kemp 2b 4 1 3 5 0 1 .280

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 11 6 3 14 Crawford ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Haniger dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .264 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 0 3 .222 France 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .261 Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 1 4 .176 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111 Trammell lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .163 T.Murphy c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .170 Walton 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182

Oakland 010 010 622_12 13 0 Seattle 003 100 020_6 11 0

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Canha (8), Kemp (4), Andrus (7), S.Murphy (11), Piscotty (6), Haniger 2 (15), Seager (13), France (12). HR_Olson (14), off Gonzales; Kemp (2), off Zamora; Trammell (5), off Bassitt; T.Murphy (6), off Diekman. RBIs_Olson 3 (36), Kemp 5 (10), Canha (16), S.Murphy 2 (27), Piscotty (11), Haniger (36), Seager (33), France (21), Trammell (12), T.Murphy 2 (11). SB_Crawford (2), Walton (1). SF_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder 2, Chapman, Canha); Seattle 5 (Fraley 2, Crawford, France). RISP_Oakland 6 for 13; Seattle 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trammell, France. LIDP_Chapman.

DP_Seattle 1 (Walton, Crawford, Walton).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 4 6 4 4 1 6 83 3.53 Luzardo, W, 2-3 3 2 0 0 1 6 46 5.06 Diekman 1 1 2 2 1 1 26 3.47 Romo 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 6.16

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 4 2 1 1 1 6 50 5.01 Santiago 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 48 10.13 Sewald, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 20 4.00 Zamora 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 28 7.36 Vest 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 25 4.70 Mayfield 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-1, Zamora 3-3, Mayfield 3-0. HBP_Vest (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:33. A_9,160 (47,929).

