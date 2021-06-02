Oakland 12, Seattle 6

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|12
|13
|12
|6
|9
|
|Canha cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Lowrie dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.246
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|S.Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.215
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Piscotty rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.205
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.280
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|3
|14
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Haniger dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.176
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Trammell lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.163
|T.Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.170
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Oakland
|010
|010
|622_12
|13
|0
|Seattle
|003
|100
|020_6
|11
|0
LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Canha (8), Kemp (4), Andrus (7), S.Murphy (11), Piscotty (6), Haniger 2 (15), Seager (13), France (12). HR_Olson (14), off Gonzales; Kemp (2), off Zamora; Trammell (5), off Bassitt; T.Murphy (6), off Diekman. RBIs_Olson 3 (36), Kemp 5 (10), Canha (16), S.Murphy 2 (27), Piscotty (11), Haniger (36), Seager (33), France (21), Trammell (12), T.Murphy 2 (11). SB_Crawford (2), Walton (1). SF_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Pinder 2, Chapman, Canha); Seattle 5 (Fraley 2, Crawford, France). RISP_Oakland 6 for 13; Seattle 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Trammell, France. LIDP_Chapman.
DP_Seattle 1 (Walton, Crawford, Walton).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|83
|3.53
|Luzardo, W, 2-3
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|46
|5.06
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.47
|Romo
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.16
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|50
|5.01
|Santiago
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|48
|10.13
|Sewald, L, 2-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|4.00
|Zamora
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|7.36
|Vest
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|25
|4.70
|Mayfield
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 1-1, Zamora 3-3, Mayfield 3-0. HBP_Vest (Olson).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:33. A_9,160 (47,929).
